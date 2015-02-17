Japan to provide $15.5 million in Middle East-Africa counter-terrorism aid

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will provide $15.5 million in aid to support counter-terrorism efforts in the Middle East and Africa, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday, doubling the figure pledged last month.
Islamic State militants have said they would target Japanese citizens after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged $200 million in humanitarian aid to countries fighting the group. Two Japanese citizens were beheaded by the group last month.
Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim