Japan Display's banks willing to extend loans if guaranteed by INCJ: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc's (6740.T) main creditors are willing to extend loans of about 100 billion yen ($890 million) that the display maker is seeking if they are guaranteed by the Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), a source with direct knowledge of the request said.

The source said Japan Display had tapped Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank for the loan. The request was first reported by the Nikkei business daily, which said INCJ, a state-backed fund and Japan Display's top shareholder, would provide the guarantees.

Japan Display said in a statement it was not the source of the report, but added that the company was looking at implementing "drastic steps" to reshape itself to keep pace with the shifting market.

"JDI will promptly make an announcement once it makes decisions on this matter," it said.

The source declined to be identified as talks on the matter were private. Officials at Mizuho and INCJ declined to comment. Representatives for the two Sumitomo Mitsui group lenders were not immediately available for comment.