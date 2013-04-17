Northeast Japan jolted by magnitude 5.8 quake, no tsunami warning

TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 jolted northeastern Japan on Wednesday but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, more than 300 km (190 miles) northeast of Tokyo, where buildings also shook from the quake.

The northeast was hit two years ago by a magnitude 9 earthquake that triggered a devastating tsunami.

Earlier on Wednesday, a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 hit islands about 180 km south of Tokyo.