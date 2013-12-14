FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earthquake with 5.5 magnitude shakes buildings in Tokyo
December 14, 2013 / 4:20 AM / 4 years ago

Earthquake with 5.5 magnitude shakes buildings in Tokyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit eastern Japan on Saturday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japan’s national broadcaster said.

There were no reports of immediate damage.

On March 11, 2011 Japan’s northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest quake recorded in the country, triggering a massive tsunami and resulting in the world’s worst nuclear crisis in 25 years. The disaster left up to 20,000 dead or missing.

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Perry

