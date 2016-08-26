FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BOJ's index shows July consumer prices rose 0.5 percent year on year
#Business News
August 26, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

BOJ's index shows July consumer prices rose 0.5 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in July from a year earlier when stripping away the effect of energy and fresh food costs, an indicator released by the Bank of Japan showed on Friday.

That followed a 0.7 percent annual rise in the previous month.

The BOJ began publishing its own consumer price calculations in November 2015 to better understand the underlying price trend. The BOJ’s index strips away volatile fresh food and energy costs but includes processed and imported food prices.

The BOJ has said it would release the index each month on the day the government publishes its price data.

(Reporting by Stanley White)

stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984 twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net

