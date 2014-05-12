Japan Abe aide Hamada: BOJ faces 'delicate' decision on easing

Koichi Hamada, professor emeritus of economics at Yale University and an economic adviser to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, poses for photos after an interview with Reuters in Tokyo March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - A prominent adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the central bank faces a “delicate” decision on whether to ease policy further, adding a note of caution to his longstanding calls to reflate the economy with further stimulus.

Further easing by the Bank of Japan “would be better for Japan’s output,” Koichi Hamada, professor emeritus of economics at Yale University, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

“But there’s also a chance that several months or a few years from now, consumers’ mindset will switch to inflationary” from deflationary, he said. “When the mindset of asset holders changes, we can’t rule out the possibility that inflation may appear earlier than expected.”

The balance is a “delicate situation,” said Hamada, an outside adviser to Abe who is known as an aggressive proponent of action to pull the world’s third-biggest economy out of 15 years of deflation.

He said the central bank can take the time to closely assess the impact of an April increase in the national sales tax before deciding on any further easing.

Economists in a Reuters survey in April largely forecast the BOJ would ease in July, when data covering the tax-hike impact would be out. But market expectations of further stimulus have since receded somewhat as BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has expressed confidence that inflation is heading towards his 2 percent target.

Hamada also said Abe’s government should cut Japan’s corporate tax rate, and could take its time in deciding whether to proceed with a plan to raise the sales tax further next year to 10 percent from 8 percent.

“Japan should cut the corporate tax rate if it is politically feasible as early as next fiscal year,” Hamada said.

He said a high corporate tax level was preventing both domestic and foreign investors from investing in Japan.

“A corporate tax cut would raise corporate profits. (If Japan cuts corporate tax) it would change the overall image of Japan’s capital market.”

The nation’s effective corporate tax, around 35.6 percent, is considered high compared with the global standard and Hamada said the tax should be lowered to below 30 percent.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed his intention to work on corporate tax reform this year to make it internationally competitive.

In April, Japan raised the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent to curb accumulating public debt. But the tax increase has raised worries that consumers will cut their spending, which could hurt the economic recovery.

Abe is set to decide later this year whether to proceed with a plan to raise the levy to 10 percent in October 2015.

“I think the government can wait till the beginning of next year to make the decision whether to raise the sales tax (to 10 percent),” Hamada said.

“I don’t oppose raising the sales tax (to 10 percent ) if the economic activities are vigorous.”

Last month, the BOJ left monetary policy unchanged as widely expected and it remained optimistic that the economy can withstand the negative impact from the sales tax increase without additional stimulus.

But BOJ Governor Kuroda maintained that the central bank was ready to expand stimulus further if risks threaten the path to achieve its price target.