Japan PM: GPIF portfolio must change reflecting end of deflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan must reallocate the portfolio of its public pension fund flexibly reflecting the economy’s gradual exit from deflation, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.

The government will not use the pension fund, the Government Pension Investment fund (GPIF), directly to boost stock prices, Abe said. “But (the change in allocation) will help Japan’s economy,” he added, explaining why the government plans to reallocate the fund’s portfolio away from yen bonds and more into equities.