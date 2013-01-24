FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM: Expect BOJ to achieve 2 percent inflation goal quickly
January 24, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Japan PM: Expect BOJ to achieve 2 percent inflation goal quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he expects the Bank of Japan to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal as soon as possible.

“I expect the BOJ to take bold monetary easing measures. I would like the central bank to follow through on its responsibility as a deflation fighter,” Abe told a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

But he also said it was up to the central bank to decide what measures it should take to achieve the inflation goal.

The BOJ on Tuesday doubled its inflation target to 2 percent and made an open-ended commitment to buying assets next year to end years of economic stagnation.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
