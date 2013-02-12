FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM: North Korea's nuclear test is "grave threat": Kyodo
#World News
February 12, 2013 / 7:29 AM / 5 years ago

Japan PM: North Korea's nuclear test is "grave threat": Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that North Korea’s nuclear test is a grave threat to Japan and cannot be tolerated, Kyodo news reported, citing a government statement.

“It is a grave threat to our nation’s safety and cannot be tolerated as it will significantly damage international society’s peace and safety,” Abe was quoted as saying.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan expects the U.N. Security Council to impose severe sanctions against North Korea as it conducted the nuclear test despite the international community’s urging it not to do so.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Pyongyang.

Reporting by Linda Sieg and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
