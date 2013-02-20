FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan PM: Need to set up foreign bond buying fund has declined
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 20, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 5 years ago

Japan PM: Need to set up foreign bond buying fund has declined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that a need to set up a public-private sector fund to buy foreign bonds has declined.

Abe, speaking in parliament, also said he would consider candidates for new Bank of Japan Governor and two deputy governors after he returns from a February 21-24 visit to the United States.

He declined to comment on names of the candidates but said he aims to avoid creating a vacuum for the posts.

Abe took power last December after his Liberal Democratic Party won a landslide national election.

Its campaign platform for the poll included the possibility of setting a public-private sector fund tasked with measures including purchases of foreign bonds.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.