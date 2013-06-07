FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe: will not comment on market moves
June 7, 2013

Japan PM Abe: will not comment on market moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he delivers a speech at a seminar in Tokyo June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declined to comment on market movements on Friday after the yen marked its biggest one-day climb against the dollar in three years the day before.

“I don’t want to comment on market movements,” said Abe, speaking during a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande, who is on a three-day visit in Tokyo.

Stock and currency markets in recent days have taken some wind out of “Abenomics,” a policy prescription of sweeping fiscal and monetary expansion aimed at breaking years of deflation and reviving the world’s third-biggest economy <FRX/>.

Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

