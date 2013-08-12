FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Abe: economy steadily rising, will keep eye on pro-growth policy
#Business News
August 12, 2013 / 2:40 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Abe: economy steadily rising, will keep eye on pro-growth policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during his joint press statement with Philippine President Benigno Aquino at the presidential palace in Manila July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the country’s economy is steadily rising since late last year and that the government will continue to focus on the economy with an eye on a pro-growth policy towards autumn.

Abe spoke to reporters after data released earlier on Monday showed that the Japanese economy grew an annualized 2.6 percent in April-June, a third straight quarter of expansion but slower than expected.

The prime minister made no mention of whether to proceed with a planned sales tax hike from April 2014.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
