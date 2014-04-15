FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe did not request additional BOJ easing -spokesman
#Business News
April 15, 2014 / 7:43 AM / 3 years ago

Japan PM Abe did not request additional BOJ easing -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not ask for additional monetary easing from the Bank of Japan when he met central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, the country’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference that Kuroda told Abe that the BOJ will take appropriate actions if risks to the economy materialize.

Abe and Kuroda exchanged views about economic and financial situation over lunch on Tuesday as one of their regular meetings.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
