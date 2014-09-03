Japan's Abe: Ending deflation is new cabinet's top priority

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence after attending an attestation ceremony by Emperor Akihito at the Imperial Palace, in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that policies to pull the country out of chronic deflation remain the new cabinet’s top priority.

“Our cabinet worked as one in delivering the three arrows, which created more jobs and raised wages. A positive economic cycle is kicking off,” Abe told a news conference after reshuffling his cabinet on Wednesday.

“The biggest challenge now is ... to revive regional sectors of Japan,” he said.