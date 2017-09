Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a speech at a New Year party hosted by the Japan Business Federation, Japan Association of Corporate Executives and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in Tokyo January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he may be able to declare that Japan has broken free from a long phase of deflation if companies continue to raise wages.

Abe also said he hopes that by improving the economy Japan will be able to contribute to global growth.