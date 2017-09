Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leave the podium after speaking during an ordinary session of parliament in Tokyo January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the government will strive to achieve both economic revival and fiscal reform.

“Japan is saddled with a huge public debt and its fiscal situation is very severe,” Abe told parliament.