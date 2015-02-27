FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan may delay second sales tax hike again if crisis occurs: PM Abe
#Business News
February 27, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

Japan may delay second sales tax hike again if crisis occurs: PM Abe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday the government may further delay another sales tax increase if an unexpected event such as another global financial crisis or a huge earthquake occurs.

Abe, speaking to parliament, said a sales tax hike to 8 percent from 5 percent last April weighed on people’s minds.

“Consumer sentiment was surely dampened,” Abe said.

The government had initially planned a second tax increase for October this year, but recently postponed it to April 2017 due to the weak economy.

Data earlier on Friday showed the nation’s households cut spending more than expected and retail sales fell for the first time in seven months in January as the impact of the April tax hike lingered.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill

