Japan PM, BOJ chief say monetary policy not targeting FX market

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers opening remarks, during the Symposium of the 70th Anniversary of the United Nations, at the United Nations University in Tokyo, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the government and the Bank of Japan are not conducting policy to target the currency market but are pursuing quantitative easing to achieve price stability.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda echoed Abe’s comments, adding that as long as currencies move in line with fundamentals there would be no negative impact on the economy.

Abe and Kuroda spoke in the upper house budget committee.