Japan PM Abe says needs 3 percent increase in minimum wage

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday the government needs to raise the minimum wage by an annualized 3 percent to bolster consumer spending.
Abe, speaking after a meeting of the government’s top advisory panel, also said his target was to raise the weighted national average minimum wage to 1,000 yen ($8.16).
The national average of Japan’s minimum wage was 780 yen ($6.36) per hour last fiscal year, which is only enough to buy a bowl of ramen noodles.
Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong