Japan PM Abe says needs 3 percent increase in minimum wage

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) plays with children as he inspects a daycare center in Yokohama, south of Tokyo,Japan in this photo distributed by Kyodo May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday the government needs to raise the minimum wage by an annualized 3 percent to bolster consumer spending.

Abe, speaking after a meeting of the government’s top advisory panel, also said his target was to raise the weighted national average minimum wage to 1,000 yen ($8.16).

The national average of Japan’s minimum wage was 780 yen ($6.36) per hour last fiscal year, which is only enough to buy a bowl of ramen noodles.