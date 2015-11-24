FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe says needs 3 percent increase in minimum wage
November 24, 2015 / 9:53 AM / 2 years ago

Japan PM Abe says needs 3 percent increase in minimum wage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) plays with children as he inspects a daycare center in Yokohama, south of Tokyo,Japan in this photo distributed by Kyodo May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday the government needs to raise the minimum wage by an annualized 3 percent to bolster consumer spending.

Abe, speaking after a meeting of the government’s top advisory panel, also said his target was to raise the weighted national average minimum wage to 1,000 yen ($8.16).

The national average of Japan’s minimum wage was 780 yen ($6.36) per hour last fiscal year, which is only enough to buy a bowl of ramen noodles.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
