Japan's Abe calls on firms for higher wages next year
December 24, 2015

Japan's Abe calls on firms for higher wages next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a lecture event in Tokyo, Japan, December 14, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday urged companies to raise wages next year at a faster pace than this year.

“Japan is only a step away from eradicating deflation. Whether we can accelerate this trend and generate a positive economic cycle depend on whether companies would raise wages for the third straight year and boost capital expenditure,” Abe said in a speech to an annual meeting of Keidanren, Japan’s biggest business lobby.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

