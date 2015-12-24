Japan's Abe calls on firms for higher wages next year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday urged companies to raise wages next year at a faster pace than this year.

“Japan is only a step away from eradicating deflation. Whether we can accelerate this trend and generate a positive economic cycle depend on whether companies would raise wages for the third straight year and boost capital expenditure,” Abe said in a speech to an annual meeting of Keidanren, Japan’s biggest business lobby.