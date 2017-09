Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses reporters on the first official business day of the New Year during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday recent declines in Tokyo stock prices are temporary and do not necessarily reflect the true state of Japan’s economy.

“Recent stock falls likely reflect (concern over) China’s economic outlook, developments in the Middle East and North Korea’s nuclear bomb test,” Abe told parliament.