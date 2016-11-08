Japan Abe signals need to support growth via next year's budget

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday the government must strive to support the economy in compiling the next fiscal year's budget, even as it pursues fiscal reform.

He also said the Bank of Japan's new policy framework adopted in September, which targets interest rates rather than the pace of money printing, has been functioning smoothly.

Abe made the remarks at a meeting of the government's top economic council.