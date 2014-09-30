FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Abe: GPIF portfolio review will promote stability of pensions
September 30, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Abe: GPIF portfolio review will promote stability of pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that a review of the nation’s public pension fund portfolio is aimed at achieving stable resources rather than boosting stock prices.

As part of his reform agenda, Abe has been pushing the world’s largest Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) to invest more in risk assets and less in domestic bonds to boost returns.

Abe, speaking in parliament, said a virtuous cycle was emerging in the economy and reiterated he would make a decision by the end of this year on whether to proceed with a sales tax hike to 10 percent next October.

Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

