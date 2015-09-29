FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Abe says a bit more effort needed to beat deflation
#Business News
September 29, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

Japan's Abe says a bit more effort needed to beat deflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that a bit more effort is needed to pull the world’s third-biggest economy out of deflation.

Speaking in New York at a news conference televised in Japan, Abe said his economic policies have improved jobs and incomes, while on the aim of reversing nearly two decades of falling prices, “We have come to the point where a bit more effort is required.”

Abe last week vowed to raise gross domestic product by nearly a quarter to 600 trillion Japanese yen ($5 trillion), pledging to refocus on the economy after the passage of controversial security bills that eroded his popularity.

In his New York news conference, which followed an appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, Abe said the new “Abenomics” steps supplement the original “three arrows” of his policies - bold monetary easing, flexible fiscal stimulus and a growth strategy including structural reform.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by William Mallard & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
