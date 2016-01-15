FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe says oil price falls positive for economy
January 15, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Japan PM Abe says oil price falls positive for economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that oil price falls have some positive effects on Japan’s economy.

“Nobody predicted that oil prices would fall so much. We won’t be happy if consumer prices shoot up as a result of sharp rises in oil costs,” Abe told parliament.

“What’s important is to look at the (GDP) deflator ... I hope the BOJ continues its current stimulus policy” to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, he added.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

