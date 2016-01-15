Japan PM Abe says oil price falls positive for economy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that oil price falls have some positive effects on Japan’s economy.

“Nobody predicted that oil prices would fall so much. We won’t be happy if consumer prices shoot up as a result of sharp rises in oil costs,” Abe told parliament.

“What’s important is to look at the (GDP) deflator ... I hope the BOJ continues its current stimulus policy” to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, he added.