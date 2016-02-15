FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe: Hope G20 take appropriate steps on global woes
#Business News
February 15, 2016 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

Japan PM Abe: Hope G20 take appropriate steps on global woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he hopes Group of 20 finance leaders will take appropriate measures to address global economic woes when they meet in Shanghai next week.

“Excessive currency volatility is undesirable,” Abe told parliament, adding that Tokyo will take appropriate action in the exchange rate market as needed.

Speculation has simmered in markets that Japan’s Ministry of Finance may directly intervene in the market to prevent sharp yen rises from hurting the country’s exports.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
