Japan PM Abe: Hope G20 take appropriate steps on global woes

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he hopes Group of 20 finance leaders will take appropriate measures to address global economic woes when they meet in Shanghai next week.

“Excessive currency volatility is undesirable,” Abe told parliament, adding that Tokyo will take appropriate action in the exchange rate market as needed.

Speculation has simmered in markets that Japan’s Ministry of Finance may directly intervene in the market to prevent sharp yen rises from hurting the country’s exports.