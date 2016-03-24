Japan PM Abe: Don't expect BOJ to target weakening yen

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters condemning the terror attacks in Belgium, at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he does not expect the Bank of Japan to take monetary policy steps directly aimed at intentionally weakening the yen.

“The BOJ is not conducting monetary policy to directly target currency rates,” Abe told parliament.

“The yen may weaken as a consequence of (the BOJ’s policy steps). But the BOJ does not directly aim to weaken the yen. I believe (Governor Haruhiko) Kuroda won’t take policies aimed at weakening the yen in the future.”