#Business News
May 18, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Japan PM Abe: No change to plan of raising sales tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso attend a lower house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday there is no change to his plan of proceeding with a scheduled sales tax hike next year unless a crisis of the scale of the collapse of Lehman Brothers, or a huge earthquake, hits the economy.

But he said Japan’s private consumption has been weaker than expected since it was hit by the first sales tax hike in 2014.

“There are downside risks to the global economy,” Abe said in a parliament debate with opposition party leaders. “I‘m focusing on whether such risks materialise beyond what can be considered as due to cyclical factors,” he said.

Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
