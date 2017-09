Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a lower house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s junior coalition party on Tuesday quoted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as saying he would raise the sales tax as planned unless there was a major financial crisis or significant natural disaster.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, who leads Komeito, also told reporters after meeting with Abe that the premier was not thinking about dissolving the lower house “at all”.