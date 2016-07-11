Japan PM: To speed up maglev train construction as part of economy package

A magnetically levitating train operated by Central Japan Railway Co. making a test run is seen on an experimental track in Tsuru, Yamanashi Prefecture, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 21, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday the government will speed up construction of bullet trains and push forward by up to eight years the completion of maglev train networks as part of a stimulus package to support the economy.

Abe said he will instruct Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara on Tuesday to start work on compiling a fiscal stimulus package, but did not mention how much the size of spending will be.

Abe was speaking at a news conference after his ruling coalition won a landslide victory on Sunday in an upper house election.