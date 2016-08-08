FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Japan Abe to compile extra budget to submit to parliament in autumn
#Business News
August 8, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

Japan Abe to compile extra budget to submit to parliament in autumn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) walks past Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko during a memorial service ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan August 15, 2015.Toru Hanai/FIle Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the government will compile an extra budget plan and submit it to an extraordinary parliament session in autumn.

Abe's cabinet last week approved 13.5 trillion yen ($132 billion) in fiscal measures to help revive the flagging economy.

The government's package includes 7.5 trillion yen in spending by the national and local governments, part of which is expected to be funded by an extra budget this fiscal year.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
