FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan's PM Abe: BOJ's new policy framework to strengthen monetary policy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Japan's PM Abe: BOJ's new policy framework to strengthen monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a news conference at a hotel in Havana, Cuba September 23, 2016.Alexandre Meneghini

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that the Bank of Japan's new policy framework was intended to strengthen monetary policy and achieve its 2 percent inflation target at the earliest possible time.

Abe, speaking in parliament, said specific policy steps should be left up to the BOJ and that he trusted BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Abe also said it was too early to talk about the BOJ's exit strategy.

The BOJ last week shifted monetary policy to targeting short- and long-term rates instead of an expansion in the monetary base with government debt purchases.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.