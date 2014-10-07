Japan's Abe says a weaker yen hurts households, small firms

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that a weaker yen burdens households and small firms by increasing fuel prices.

A weaker yen has both benefits and costs as it will help exporters while negatively impact importers of raw materials, Abe told the parliament, where some lawmakers criticized Abe’s policy as hurting households.

The yen hit a six-year low of 110.09 yen to the dollar JPY= last week.

(This story has been refiled to fix the day in the first paragraph)