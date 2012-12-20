FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan LDP: significant fresh spending needed via extra budget
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 20, 2012 / 6:32 AM / in 5 years

Japan LDP: significant fresh spending needed via extra budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will need an extra budget that provides for significant fresh spending to help the economy, the policy chief for the country’s incoming prime minister said on Thursday.

Akira Amari, the current Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy chief, told reporters that a decision will be made on an economic emergency package on January 15.

Amari, a former trade minister, is due to take charge of the party’s “Economic Revival Headquarters” for next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Writing by Shinichiro Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.