No criticism at Davos Japan policy aimed to guide yen: Japan economics minister

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday that there was no criticism at the World Economic Forum in Davos over the weekend that Japan’s fiscal and monetary policy was aimed at guiding the yen’s level.

Japan gained support for its strategy from figures including International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde and Canada’s central bank governor, Amari told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Amari said in Davos that it was up to the market to determine the currency rates, and that the Bank of Japan had independently opted to sign a joint statement with the government on actions to fight deflation and revive economic growth.