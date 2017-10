Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari (C) is surrounded by media after a meeting with business leaders at Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo February 12, 2013. Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda has the qualifications to run Japan's central bank, but the prime minister has yet to decide who he will nominate for the post, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that the European Union as a whole will try to prevent concerns over the political gridlock in Italy causing a recurrence of the euro zone debt crisis.

In addition, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said bond yields of peripheral nations such as Greece and Italy are below their peak levels, a Cabinet Office Official said, citing the governor’s comments.