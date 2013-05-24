FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan econmin Amari: 'Abenomics' proceeding smoothly
#Business News
May 24, 2013 / 12:26 AM / in 4 years

Japan econmin Amari: 'Abenomics' proceeding smoothly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economic Revival Minister Akira Amari attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s “Abenomics” economic policies are proceeding smoothly with the government determined to map out its growth strategy by midyear, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday.

“The government is steadily making progress with steps to revive Japan’s economy. I don’t see any problems there and things are going smoothly,” Amari told a news conference after a cabinet meeting. He declined to say whether Thursday’s sharp fall in share prices was a temporary move.

Amari also said Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was communicating well with markets to soothe volatility.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
