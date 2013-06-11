FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari: hope BOJ communicates well with markets on policy
#Business News
June 11, 2013 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Amari: hope BOJ communicates well with markets on policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that he hopes the Bank of Japan takes appropriate measures to communicate with markets about its monetary policy.

Amari, speaking to reporters, also said the BOJ decides monetary policy independently from the government and that he would not give the central bank specific orders.

The BOJ will consider taking further steps to curb any future spike in bond yields when it debates policy on Tuesday, with the recent market turbulence threatening to derail its radical stimulus plan that relies heavily on boosting confidence to foster sustainable growth and end chronic deflation.

The BOJ could take the unusual step of extending the duration of its fixed-rate lending to two years, according to sources familiar with its thinking, but there are some in the central bank who do not support such a move.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
