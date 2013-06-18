FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari chides nations for raising concerns on currencies
June 18, 2013

Japan's Amari chides nations for raising concerns on currencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo February 28, 2013.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that many countries that worry about other nations deliberately weakening their currencies to boost exports have used the same approach to drive their own exports.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has pushed aggressive monetary easing among its policies to end decades of economic stagnation, spurring a sharp yen fall that has boosted exports and raised worries of competitive currency devaluations among nations.

Reporting by Shinji Kitamura; Writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann

