Japan economy minister Amari: Markets to stabilize as economy improves

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that the government was not pursuing economic policies in response to market volatility and that markets would stabilize when the real economy improves.

Amari was speaking at the Japan National Press Club.

Japanese financial markets have shown extreme volatility over the past few weeks amid concerns about a lack of details on the government’s growth strategy and speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus. .T<FRX/>