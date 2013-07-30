FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan economics minister: No instruction yet from PM to set up tax study panel
July 30, 2013 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

Japan economics minister: No instruction yet from PM to set up tax study panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he has not received any instructions from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to set up a panel of experts that examines the potential impact of sales tax hikes.

Prime Minister Abe ordered a study of the economic impact of various alternatives for implementing a planned sales tax increase, including a plan for more gradual 1 percent annual rises, government sources familiar with the situation said over the weekend.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

