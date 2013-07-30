FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abandoning sales tax hike not an option barring big shocks: Japan's Amari
#Business News
July 30, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

Abandoning sales tax hike not an option barring big shocks: Japan's Amari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's newly-appointed minister for economic revival Akira Amari arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that abandoning a planned increase in the sales tax is not an option unless there are significant external shocks to the economy such as the Lehman financial crisis.

Amari, speaking to reporters after a top government economic panel meeting, declined to comment whether there are alternative ways to raise the sales tax but said he would do the utmost to pave the way for the tax increases to be implemented as planned.

The planned increase in the sales tax is heavily indebted Japan’s most significant fiscal reform in years but recent developments have suggested that it could be delayed or watered down.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
