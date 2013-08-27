FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Economics Minister: No instructions from PM Abe to mull corporate tax cut
August 27, 2013 / 2:00 AM / in 4 years

Japan Economics Minister: No instructions from PM Abe to mull corporate tax cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has given no instructions to mull a cut in the country’s corporate tax.

Amari made the remark at a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

Government officials have said cutting Japan’s corporate tax may be among options Abe’s administration may consider to ease the pain from an expected hike in the sales tax starting next year.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday that Abe, currently on tour of the Middle East, said he wanted discussions to be made based on the need to beat deflation and revive the economy.

Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa, writing by Leika Kihara

