Japan PM to take into account BOJ tankan on tax hike decision: Amari
#Business News
September 3, 2013 / 7:22 AM / in 4 years

Japan PM to take into account BOJ tankan on tax hike decision: Amari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference in Doha August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

TOKYO (Reuters) - A decision on whether to proceed with a planned increase in Japan’s sales tax will be made in early October after taking into account the central bank’s “tankan” business sentiment survey, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Economics Minister Akira Amari .

Amari was submitting a summary of last week’s hearing of academics and business executives on whether to raise the sales tax.

The Bank of Japan’s tankan, a closely-watched quarterly survey, is due on October 1.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

