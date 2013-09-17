FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan economy minister: PM Abe's views on corporate tax cut take priority
September 17, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 4 years ago

Japan economy minister: PM Abe's views on corporate tax cut take priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday there is no question that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s views on whether to cut the corporate tax rate would take priority over the finance ministry’s stance.

Amari and other officials from the trade ministry support a cut in the corporate tax rate as part of a broader economic strategy to stimulate growth.

However, the idea has run into resistance from the finance ministry, which is worried about losing tax revenue.

Abe has ordered his cabinet to compile new economic stimulus measures by early October.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
