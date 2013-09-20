Japan's Amari: Economy will determine changes to corporate tax rate

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that economic conditions will determine the extent to which the government can adjust the effective corporate tax rate.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is mulling corporate tax cuts to ensure that companies use improving profits to lift employees’ wages.

Japan’s government is considering cutting the corporate tax rate to stimulate the business sector, sources told Reuters on Thursday.