Japan can just meet fiscal discipline goals even with stimulus: Economics minister

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that the government should be able to just barely meet its fiscal discipline goals after compiling economic stimulus to offset the impact of a sales tax hike.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said the stimulus which amounts to 5 trillion yen ($50.96 billion), is designed to ensure that economic growth accelerates after the tax hike.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided earlier on Thursday to raise the 5 percent sales tax to 8 percent in April to pay for rising welfare costs.

($1 = 98.1250 Japanese yen)