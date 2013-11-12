FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Amari: Will tell U.S. Lew 'Abenomics' not targeting FX
November 12, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Amari: Will tell U.S. Lew 'Abenomics' not targeting FX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's newly-appointed minister for economic revival Akira Amari arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he would tell U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that premier Shinzo Abe’s stimulus policies, dubbed “Abenomics”, aren’t aimed at intentionally manipulating exchange rates.

“I’d like to accurately convey that we’d like to end 15 years of deflation and ... make Japan’s economy an engine of global growth,” he told a news conference.

Amari is expected to meet Lew, who is visiting Tokyo as part of a tour in Asia, later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
