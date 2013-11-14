FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Economics Minister: economy looking up, heading for ensured recovery
#Business News
November 14, 2013 / 12:47 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Economics Minister: economy looking up, heading for ensured recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economic Revival Minister Akira Amari attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday that the economy is continuing to look up on the back of firm domestic demand and that its recovery is ensured.

Japan’s economy slowed less than expected in July-September and is expected to pick up pace in the current quarter as consumers spend now to beat a tax rise next year, but business investment came in sharply below market forecasts.

Amari said exports will recover firmly in the current quarter as the U.S. economy recovers and uncertainty over Chinese economy clears, although downside risks from overseas economies need close monitoring.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
