Japan economy minister: CPI data shows clear progress in escaping deflation
November 29, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

Japan economy minister: CPI data shows clear progress in escaping deflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that an acceleration in consumer price inflation to a five-year high shows clear progress in the battle to escape deflation.

Amari spoke after consumer price data and a rise in factory output offered further evidence of a steady recovery in the world’s third-largest economy.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, however, was more cautious, telling reporters that one month of data alone could not determine whether prices are on an upward trend.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

