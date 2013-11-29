Japan economy minister: CPI data shows clear progress in escaping deflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that an acceleration in consumer price inflation to a five-year high shows clear progress in the battle to escape deflation.

Amari spoke after consumer price data and a rise in factory output offered further evidence of a steady recovery in the world’s third-largest economy.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, however, was more cautious, telling reporters that one month of data alone could not determine whether prices are on an upward trend.